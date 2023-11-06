Radioman’s killing ‘direct assault to press freedom’

THE killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon is a “direct assault to press freedom.”

This was the statement of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. as he condemned on Monday, November 6, 2023, Jumalon’s killing, which he said is “a deplorable and dastardly act that has no place in our society.”

“It was a direct assault to press freedom and to a greater extent to our democracy,” he said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has already activated Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “Johnny Walker” for the conduct of an in-depth probe into the incident as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The PNP has released the computerized facial sketch of one of the suspects who allegedly served as lookout.

The gunman is yet to be identified as investigators are still reviewing the closed circuit television (CCTV) footages in the vicinity of the crime scene.

Abalos said the SITG also has already done cross matching the shells and slug found in the crime scene.

“We expect to have breakthroughs in this case at the soonest time possible,” he said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of Mr. Jumalon. Maaasahan nila at ng publiko na nakatutok ang DILG at ang pulisya sa pagtugis at pagpapanagot sa may kagagawan ng pagpaslang na ito,” he added.

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by the suspect while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5.

The suspect snatched the victim’s necklace before fleeing the scene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)