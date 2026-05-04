Manila

Rail, transport dominate P3.16-T PPP project pipeline

PROJECTS IN THE PIPELINE. The ongoing construction of Metro Rail Transit Line 7 in West Avenue, Quezon City in this July 17, 2025. Data from the Public-Private Partnership Center showed that as of Monday (May 4, 2026), the Philippines has 252 projects worth PHP3.16 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)
PROJECTS IN THE PIPELINE. The ongoing construction of Metro Rail Transit Line 7 in West Avenue, Quezon City in this July 17, 2025. Data from the Public-Private Partnership Center showed that as of Monday (May 4, 2026), the Philippines has 252 projects worth PHP3.16 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)
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MANILA – The Philippines currently has 252 projects worth PHP3.16 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector.

Data from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center showed that as of Monday, 168 projects worth PHP3.02 trillion will be implemented by the national government while 84 projects worth PHP136.26 billion will be implemented by local government units.

Railway accounted for the biggest chunk with total projects amounting to PHP1.97 trillion, followed by land transport, PHP274.06 billion; and property development, PHP221.46 billion.

PPP data showed that majority or PHP2.02 trillion worth of projects will be implemented by the Department of Transportation, while PHP1.22 trillion worth of projects will be implemented by the Philippine National Railways.

Majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Ilocos Region. (PNA)

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