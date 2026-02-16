Rains, cloudy skies across PH due to 3 weather systems

MANILA – Most parts of the country will get cloudy skies and scattered rain showers due to three weather systems on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. forecast that the shear line is affecting the eastern section of northern Luzon.

It will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are affecting Aurora and Quezon provinces, Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The northeast monsoon, also known as "amihan," will affect extreme northern Luzon, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said there are no low pressure areas being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)