Rains, strong winds in parts of VisMin due to TD Basyang, 'amihan'

MANILA – Some areas in the Visayas and Mindanao will experience heavy rains and strong winds due to Tropical Depression (TD) Basyang, according to the weather bureau’s 5 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday

The TD packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was last tracked 895 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, moving west-southwest at 20 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

Basyang will bring heavy rainfall across Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

In Mindanao, strong winds will prevail in areas where signal No. 1 is hoisted: the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, City of Bislig, Lingig, Lianga).

PAGASA added that the surge of the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Norte.

A gale warning is in effect over the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

Meanwhile, Basyang is forecast to gradually intensify while over the Philippine Sea and possibly reach tropical storm category on Wednesday.

It is forecast to make an initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday night and Friday, PAGASA said. (PNA)