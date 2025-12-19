Rains to continue across PH on Friday

MANILA – A huge part of the country will continue to experience rains due to three prevailing weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

Caraga, Davao Region, and Palawan will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

The same condition will prevail across the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon due to the easterlies.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao could expect rains caused by the northeast monsoon or "amihan".

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon will be experienced in Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the ITCZ and the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast in extreme northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)