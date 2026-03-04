Rains to dampen parts of PH

Several areas will get rain showers on Wednesday due to two prevailing weather systems, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday forecast scattered rains and thunderstorms over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands due to the prevailing easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" affecting extreme northern Luzon will bring isolated light rains across Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin Galicia said the easterlies affecting the rest of the country cause warm and humid weather.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also likely.

A temperature of up to 33 °C is forecast in Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Davao.

The temperature in Metro Manila, Legazpi, Kalayaan Islands, Puerto Princesa, and Cebu could reach up to 32 °C.

Galicia, meanwhile, said no weather disturbance is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas still prevail across extreme Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)