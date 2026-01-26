Rains to prevail across PH on Monday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience rains on Monday due to two prevailing weather systems.

The shear line will cause scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will cause light rains across Cagayan Valley, the rest of Visayas, the rest of Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

It will also bring isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Strong winds and rough seas are forecast in the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao. (PNA)