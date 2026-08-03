Rains to prevail across PH; TCWS No. 1 up in N. Luzon areas Monday

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday said most parts of the country will experience rains caused by Tropical Depression (TD) Luis and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Luis maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It was located 130 km. east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora as of 4 a.m., and is almost stationary.

Stong winds will prevail in areas where signal no. 1 is hoisted: central and eastern portions of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Piat, Santo Niño, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Pamplona), Isabela, Quirino, the eastern and southern portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Conner, Pudtol, Luna), the eastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Tanudan, Pinukpuk, Rizal), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), the northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag, Dipaculao, Baler), Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons).

The habagat and the cyclone's periphery will also cause strong to gale-force gusts across the Visayas, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and most of Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboard of Isabela and Davao Oriental; northeastern seaboard of Aurora; seaboards of Batanes; northern and eastern seaboards of Babuyan Islands; eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Occidental; northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, and Northern Samar; northern seaboards of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur; and southern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

PAGASA advised mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing to the sea.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Luis may make landfall or pass close to Northern Luzon tonight or early Tuesday.

The cyclone is forecast to weaken into a remnant low on Wednesday. (PNA)