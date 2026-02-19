Rains to prevail over parts of PH Thursday

MANILA – Parts of the country will still experience rains due to two prevailing weather systems, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

Scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line will prevail across Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. advisory.

The northeast monsoon will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon, as well as isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Luzon and the eastern section of the country will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to coastal waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)