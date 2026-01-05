Rainyday forecast in most of PH

Three weather systems will dampen most parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Monday.

The shear line will cause scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across the Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. advisory.

The same condition is forecast in Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will cause light rains in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, and the rest of Mimaropa, and isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast across the eastern section of the country.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)