Rama wants to change CCTO to RMA

MAYOR Michael Rama has decided to rename the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) as Road Management Authority (RMA), to avoid confusion with another abbreviation, CTO, which stands for City Treasurer’s Office.

"Naa nay CCTO, naa pud CTO (City Treasurer's Office), maong ato ng usbon to Road Management Authority (RMA)," Rama said during the Sugboanon Channel’s "Ingna'ng Mayor" program on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Rama said the objective behind the proposed change was to disconnect the CCTO from the CTO to avoid any confusion or misunderstanding that might arise.

Rama admitted that occasionally he wondered if the media interviews were focused on money matters or clamping.

“Maglibog ta usahay, unsa mani nga interview kwarta (Sometimes we get confused, is this interview about money) or clamping?” he said, referring to CTTO when discussing clamps and CTO when addressing financial matters.

“It should be dissociated from the treasurer’s office,” Rama added

Rama said an ordinance will be passed to change the name of the CCTO, but it can also be done through an executive order in the meantime. (AML)