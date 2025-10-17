Ramil intensifies, more areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA – More areas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Tropical Depression Ramil slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea.

Ramil was last tracked 760 km. east of Virac, Catanduanes, according to the 11 a.m. Friday weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). It packs maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph, moving southwestward at 25 kph.

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the eastern and southern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Mauban, Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, San Narciso, Buenavista, San Francisco, San Andres, and Mulanay), including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 is in effect over Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Taft, and Can-Avid), and the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Calbayog City, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Pagsanghan, and San Jorge).

PAGASA said the periphery of Ramil and the easterlies will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over the Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Aurora, Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Sorsogon, Marinduque, the Mindoro provinces, Masbate, and Northern Samar.

It also warned of storm surge with a height of 1 meter to 2 meters in the coastal areas of the provinces of Albay, Aurora, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Isabela, Northern Samar, Quezon, and Sorsogon.

Ramil may make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday afternoon before moving west-northwestward toward Aurora or Quezon on Sunday morning.

It will then traverse the rugged terrain of Northern or Central Luzon and will emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Ramil will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon or evening. (PNA)