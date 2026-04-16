Rapper Hev Abi arrested

PINOY rapper Hev Abi, along with six others, was arrested in Quezon City on April 14, 2026, during an anti-loose firearms operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the rapper and his companions were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Laging Handa in Diliman.

Recovered from the arrested suspects were suspected liquid marijuana, cocaine, marijuana leaves, and an unlicensed firearm.

They were also caught red-handed using illegal drugs.

Police Colonel John Guiagui, the Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit–National Capital Region, said the arrested rapper tested positive for illegal drug use, particularly methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and marijuana.

He said the others tested positive for marijuana use. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)