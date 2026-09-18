Raps filed vs Villars over PrimeWater ventures

THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed criminal and administrative complaints against Senators Mark and Camille Villar, their parents, former senators Manny and Cynthia Villar, and several others over allegedly “grossly disadvantageous” joint venture agreements (JVAs) between PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation (PWIC) and local water districts.

In a press conference on Friday, September 18, 2026, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the anti-graft office’s investigation found that 75 local water districts (LWDs) entered into JVAs with PWIC from 2015 to 2022.

The agreements covered the financing, development, rehabilitation, expansion, improvement, operation and maintenance of water supply and septage services in their respective jurisdictions.

Clavano said PrimeWater allegedly failed to provide uninterrupted water services and, in some instances, supplied water that allegedly failed to meet drinking water standards, among other complaints.

During part of the period covered by the investigation, Mark Villar served as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and as a member of the Local Water Utilities Administration Board of Trustees.

“A total of 19 of these local water districts have issued notices of pre-termination due to the inability of the PWIC to provide its obligations,” Clavano said.

“The Office of the Ombudsman has found that the agreements of the PWIC with the local water districts [were] grossly disadvantageous to the local water districts. Records from the Commission on Audit, Local Government Audit Sector, show that adverse findings resulted in the issuance of notices of charge or NCs,” he added.

Among the LWDs that issued corresponding notices of charge were the Quezon Metropolitan Water District, Trece Martires City Water District and San Pedro Water District.

Clavano said PrimeWater’s total unpaid obligations involving the three water districts amounted to more than P65.65 million.

Also named as respondents were Manuel Paolo Villar; PrimeWater president Fe Rebancos; PrimeWater vice president Romeo Sabater; Quezon Metropolitan Water District general manager Enrico Pasumbal; San Pedro Water District general manager Guillermo Pili; Trece Martires City Water District general manager Juliet Ocampo; and members of the joint venture selection committees and boards of directors of the three water districts.

Clavano said the respondents allegedly violated Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He also denied criticisms that the complaints were another attack against allies of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“From the time we entered into office, meron na tayong natanggap ng mga complaints laban sa PrimeWater. And alam naman natin na ang publiko ay maraming ding complaints para sa PrimeWater. At hindi naman ’yun creation ng imagination natin. Ito po ay nararanasan ng taong bayan natin at marami na-apekto dito,” he said.

“Kaya kahit sabihin nating senador ’yan, dating DPWH secretary, mga private individuals, people who work in the water districts, lahat sila ay liable dito. So we will see kung ano po ’yung magiging resulta ng preliminary investigation natin. May panahon pa naman sila sumagot dito sa mga alegasyon na ito and kaya po natin binibigyan ng pagkakataon na sumagot dahil part po ’yan ng due process,” he added.

The Villar family, in a statement Friday, said they learned about the complaints through media reports and had yet to receive copies. They said they respect the legal process and would respond to the allegations in the appropriate forum. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)