Raps filed vs Zambo school shooter's father, security personnel

MANILA – Criminal charges have been filed against a school security personnel and the father of the student involved in the fatal Aug. 18 shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) Junior High School, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

The father, a customs police officer, is the registered owner of the two firearms used in the incident, while the security personnel is being held accountable for lapses in school safety protocol.

The shooter shot and killed a Grade 10 student, wounded another, then turned the gun on himself.

In a statement, the PNP said that based on the findings, investigators of Police Regional Office 9-led Special Investigation Task Group found no evidence that the incident was carried out as part of a conspiracy involving any group, organization, or other individuals.

“They also found no established school-related or personal grievance that could sufficiently explain the shooting. The investigation, however, identified prior preparation and exposure to violent online material as among the circumstances surrounding the incident,” read the PNP statement.

The probe also showed that gaps in firearm safekeeping and accountability allowed unauthorized access to the firearms used, while security deficiencies in the school, particularly in entry and exit screening, contributed to the circumstances of the incident.

With these findings, a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury was filed before the proper prosecutorial authority against the father, who is the registered owner of the firearms and the school security personnel.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the PNP's duty was not only to determine what happened but also to ensure that the investigation was conducted fairly and responsibly.

“We owe it to the families and to the school community to get the facts right. Hindi puwedeng puro assumptions (Mere assumptions are not acceptable). We follow the evidence, respect due process, and let the proper legal process determine accountability. At the same time, we have to learn from what happened and close the gaps that may put others at risk,” Nartatez said.

He also reminded firearm owners to exercise greater care in securing their weapons and urged schools and security personnel to regularly review access controls and screening measures, while encouraging parents and the public to promptly raise concerns involving threats, violent behavior, or other warning signs. (PNA)