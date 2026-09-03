Raps to be filed vs 15-year-old suspect in Tacloban shooting

FRUSTRATED and attempted murder charges are set to be filed against the 15-year-old suspect in the shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that resulted in the death of three students.

In a press conference, Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said Tacloban prosecutors recommended the filing of four counts of frustrated murder and six counts of attempted murder against the 15-year-old student who was among the two shooters during the June 22 incident.

“Our prosecutors found that he acted with discernment and in conspiracy with the second minor,” he said.

“In general terms… if the [child in conflict with the law] has shown his ability to distinguish between right and wrong and still proceeded to commit the wrong,” he added.

The charges will be filed before the Tacloban regional trial court.

Recommended bail for each count of frustrated murder was set at P72,000, while P30,000 per each count of attempted murder.

Two students, aged 14 and 15, were identified as alleged suspects in the said shooting, which led to the killing of three of their fellow students while 20 others were wounded.

The younger suspect reportedly used the firearm which she stole from her aunt. He allegedly fired more shots than the older suspect whose weapon jammed during the first or second shot. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)