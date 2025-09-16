Recalled labor attache faces DMW probe over flood control controversy

RECALLED Labor Attache to Los Angeles (LA) Macy Monique Maglanque is set to face a separate investigation from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), said Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Wednesday, September 16, 2025.

Speaking to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Shanghai, China, Cacdac bared that Maglanque will not just face the probe of other government agencies.

"She will have to come home from LA, where she’s posted, and face investigations, not just the independent commission created by the President, but also our own administrative investigation at the DMW," said Cacdac.

"I promise you, we vow to pursue the track of accountability here," he added.

Earlier, Cacdac announced that he recalled Maglanque, who has been linked to MBB Global Properties, which is being tagged in the flood control project controversies.

Cacdac said the recall order will allow Maglanque to return home and personally face the investigation regarding the corruption-ridden flood control projects.

In a separate statement, the Tanggol Migrante Movement USA urged the DMW to not stop with probing Maglanque.

According to Tanggol Migrante Movement, the DMW should expand its probe to other US-based DMW officials accused of corruption.

"Beyond Maglanque, Filipinos in the US with the Tanggol Migrante Movement are demanding accountability from all public officials," said Tanggol Migrante USA.

"In light of this revelation, we call for all US-based officials under the Department of Migrant Workers to be investigated for ties to corruption," it added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)