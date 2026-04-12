Recruiters push for repatriation of more Lebanon OFWs

RECRUITMENT analyst Emmanuel Geslani on Sunday, April 12, 2026, said the Philippine government must intensify its repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon, which has been hit by multiple attacks.

In a statement, Geslani noted how it is unacceptable that only seven OFWs have sought repatriation from Lebanon amid the recent bomb and rockets attacks there.

"Repatriate more OFWs from Lebanon or more Filipinos will die in this conflict between Lebanon and Israel," said Geslani.

He said there are 11,000 documented household service workers in Lebanon threatened by the war.

Geslani said there are also an additional 5,000-6,000 undocumented OFWs in the crisis-torn state.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said more than 5,000 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated since the war began in the Middle East last February 28.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac disclosed that they have already brought home over 5,000 OFWs and dependents.

"A grand total of 5,217 Filipinos are now safely home," said Cacdac.

Last week, a total of 342 OFWs and their dependents were repatriated via the 8th Philippine government-chartered flight from the Middle East.

On Monday, the DMW said the 9th chartered flight of the Philippine government is set to bring home more OFWs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)