Recruitment firms told: Monitor OFWs in Israel

AS WAR rages between Israelis and the Hamas militant group, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ordered recruitment agencies on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to closely monitor the statuses of their respective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) deployed in Israel.

Based on Advisory 26-2023, the DMW directed private recruitment firms to also coordinate with the foreign employers of the OFWs regularly.

"Agencies are directed to regularly coordinate with their respective employers, closely monitor the condition of their deployed workers onsite, and to prepare contingency plans in the case of escalation of tensions in the aforementioned work site," said DMW.

The department also directed agencies with OFWs deployed to Israel to regularly accomplish the required Monitoring Form.

The form shall provide an inventory/list of all recruited workers, including exact location, contact number, information on their respective employers with contact numbers/addresses, as well as status report on the condition/situation of their deployed workers onsite.

"All private recruitment agencies, which have deployed workers to Israel for the past five years, are hereby directed to accomplish the attached Monitoring Form," said DMW.

It said monitoring reports must be submitted to the DMW Pre-Employment Service buen.mercado@dmw.gov.ph or jojo.castillo@dmw.gov.ph every Thursday of the week or immediately, as may be necessary.

The DMW said non-compliance will be dealt with in accordance to provisions of the DMW Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased Overseas Filipino Workers of 2023.

To note, there are an estimated 30,000 OFWs based in Israel.

As of Monday, October 30, a total of 119 OFWs from Israel have already been repatriated since the onset of the war between Israelis and the Hamas militant group. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)