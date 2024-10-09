Recto receives highest Asia CEO Award for public sector

FINANCE Secretary Ralph Recto has been chosen as this year’s Lifetime Contributor Awardee for the Public Sector -- the highest recognition of the Asia CEO Awards -- and has dedicated the prestigious accolade to the Department of Finance (DOF) family for its great teamwork and strong dedication to nation-building.

“This award is not mine alone. This belongs to the entire DOF family. Because this is a product of our great teamwork. Ito po ay simbolo ng dedikasyon at walang-kapantay na serbisyo ng bawat empleyado ng DOF para sa bayan. Ngayong gabi, ako lamang po ay representative ng DOF family na tatanggap sa award na ito,” he said in his acceptance speech at the Asia CEO Awards on October 8, 2024.

Considered the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, the Asia CEO Awards is presented by Robinsons Land and honors the most successful companies and individuals in terms of excellence in business and impact on society.

Recto was nominated and chosen by the Board of Judges as this year’s Lifetime Contributor Awardee for the Public Sector due to his notable contributions to nation-building, particularly in promoting economic progress and sustainable development.

“The reason why we chose this technocrat, we wanted to make him a role model for all those aspiring to serve in high positions,” said distinguished economist, author, and professor Dr. Bernie Villegas, who served as a member of the Board of Judges.

Villegas recognized Recto as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s primary collaborator in keeping the country’s growth rate at six percent to seven percent and even pushing it to eight percent -- the only way to combat poverty.

He also commended the Finance chief for his efforts to ensure the ease of doing business in the country in order to usher in investments-led growth.

Past awardees in the public sector include former President Fidel Ramos, former Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose L. Cuisia Jr., former Foreign Affairs secretary Albert del Rosario, former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Amando Tetangco, and former Finance secretary Cesar Purisima, among others.

Together with Recto, Phinma Corporation Chairman and CEO Ramon Del Rosario Jr. received the award for the private sector category.

Aside from the Lifetime Contributor Award, a total of 188 companies and executives were also honored as Circle of Excellence.

In his acceptance speech, Recto recognized the business leaders and entrepreneurs as true pillars of the Philippine economy and assured them that the DOF is always ready to support their success.

“Dahil ang inyong tagumpay ay tagumpay ng bawat Pilipino at ng buong Pilipinas,” the Finance chief said.

Under his leadership, Recto also committed that the DOF will continuously push ahead with reforms that will make doing business in the Philippines as seamless as possible.

He also underscored that the government is harnessing the country’s demographic sweet spot, managing inflation decisively, and providing a stable, predictable, and sustainable investment environment for businesses to flourish.

“In short, we are covering all fronts to make sure that you make more money to grow the economy, create more jobs, increase our people’s income, and lift more Filipinos out of poverty,” he said.

Asia CEO Awards Chairman Richard Mills served as chairman of the Board of Judges for this year’s event.

Aside from Mills and Villegas, the judges include some of the most accomplished and recognized figures in the country, namely, former chairman and Senior Partner of PwC Alex Cabrera, CEO of Francorp Bing Limjoco, former CEO of Pag-Ibig Fund Darlene Berberabe, managing director of Optel Don Felbaum, CEO of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Jack Madrid, and Principal Architect & Urban Planner of Palafox Associate Jun Palafox.

The evaluation process was scrutinized by PwC.