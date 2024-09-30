Red alert up in Ilocos Region due to 'Julian'

LAOAG CITY – Ilocos Region has been placed under red alert status Monday morning after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No 2. has been hoisted in the area due to Typhoon Julian.

Red alert mandates all disaster risk reduction and management personnel to be on duty 24/7 so they can respond to any eventuality amid the bad weather.

Engr. Randy Nicolas, Ilocos Norte provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer II, told the Philippine News Agency that around 23 families from this city were in evacuation centers but the total was around 37 including those from the city of Batac and the towns of Pagudpud, Piddig, and Vintar.

He advised residents, especially those from low-lying areas, to be ready to evacuate as heavy rains may trigger flash floods.

Several houses in Laoag’s low-lying villages are underwater, with several streets experiencing knee-high floods.

Nicolas said government assets, including the joint forces of the 4th Marine Brigade, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection among others, are on full alert status.

“There is (an) increasing level of water in our river banks so please stay vigilant and monitor the the weather. Let us listen to our authorities and prepare for evacuation if needed,” he said. He also the public to call emergency hotlines like 911 for assistance.

Earlier this morning, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc suspended work and classes both in public and private offices due to bad weather.

Adams, the smallest town of Ilocos Norte has been isolated due to a series of landslides and damaged flood control projects, according to local officials in the area. (PNA)