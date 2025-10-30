Red Cross issues Undas safety tips

AS thousands of Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries starting Friday, October 31, 2025, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has released safety reminders for the public.

In order to stay safe, the PRC encouraged the public to plan routes ahead, stay alert, and always carry essentials and a first aid kit when traveling.

Similarly, those leaving their homes are advised to secure all entry points, avoid posting travel plans online, and keep emergency contacts accessible.

"By observing these safety tips, families can ensure a peaceful and safe commemoration of Undas," said the PRC in a statement.

And in case they need medical assistance, the PRC said it has mobilized 2,227 first aiders from 95 chapters nationwide to man its 295 first aid stations until November 2.

"All PRC Chapters are directed to ensure public safety by deploying first aid stations at local cemeteries, main highways, transport terminals, and other key areas, where large gatherings are expected," said the PRC.

Also activated are 180 ambulance units, 59 mobile units and service vehicles, and 100 foot patrol units.

"They will be mobilized to ensure full coverage and accommodation of individuals who may need immediate treatment or medical assistance," said the PRC.

Beginning Friday, families are expected to troop to cemeteries and columbaries to pay their respects to their deceased loved ones.

Others are expected to return to their respective provinces to be with their families and relatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)