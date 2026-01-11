Red Cross ready for Sinulog feast in Cebu

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has declared readiness to provide medical assistance to those that will attend the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu next week.

In a social media post, the PRC said its Cebu chapter is all set to ensure the safety of the participants in next week's festivities.

"The PRC remains on standby to ensure the safety and well-being of all devotees and participants of Sinulog 2026," said the Red Cross.

It said over 200 Red Cross volunteers shall be deployed to provide medical assistance to the participants in need.

A total of 22 first aid stations and welfare desks, six ambulance units, and three rescue boats were also deployed by the PRC for the Sinulog festival in Cebu.

'Most difficult Traslacion'

In a separate statement, the PRC described its operations during the Feast of the Jesus Nazareno as being the "most difficult."

According to PRC chairman Richard Gordon, the long duration of the religious event in the City of Manila made it extra challenging for the volunteers and staff members of the Red Cross.

“This has been the most difficult Traslación in Philippine history. The procession lasted almost 31 hours and faced unexpected challenges,” he added.

Of the total, the PRC said 415 individuals required vital signs monitoring during the religious celebration.

It said there were also 409 patients treated for minor conditions, such as dizziness, minor wounds, abrasions, sprains, burns, contusions, fever, and lacerations.

Another 13 patients required major medical intervention due to conditions including deep lacerations, fractures, deformities, shortness of breath, and severe pain.

The PRC said a total of 19 patients needed to be transported to hospitals across Metro Manila for further treatment, while its Emergency Field Hospital at the Kartilya ng Katipunan provided care to 44 patients. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)