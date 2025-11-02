Red Cross reports 300 minor issues during Undas operations

MORE than 300 minor injuries and illnesses were recorded by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) during its nationwide Undas 2025 operations over the weekend.

PRC data shows that, as of 4 p.m. Sunday, November 2, there were 303 minor cases, such as abdominal pain, abrasion, animal scratch, avulsion, blister, body weakness, bruise, burn, contusion, closed wound (peeled nail), difficulty of breathing, dizziness, fainting, headache, heat exhaustion, hypertensive, hyperventilation, incision, laceration, light chest pain, nausea, nose bleed, puncture, shortness of breath, and sprain.

Major cases numbered to 13, including animal bite, episodes of dizziness, nausea, vomitting, heat exhaustion, and shock.

The Red Cross said 10 patients also required transportation to hospitals due to burning sensation in eyes and throat, difficulty of breathing, fatigue, deep laceration, and hypertension.

It also reported that 6,383 patients sought vital signs monitoring from the Red Cross.

The PRC said its Undas 2025 operations saw a total of 7,788 patients sought medical aid.

For its Undas 2025 operations, the PRC deployed a total of 2,313 personnel and volunteers.

The Red Cross also established 347 first aid stations, and sent out 43 foot patrol units, 33 mobile units, 70 ambulances, and 11 service vehicles. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)