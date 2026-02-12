Reform underway as NFA beefs up workforce, upholds discipline

MANILA – The National Food Authority (NFA) on Wednesday said reforms are ongoing as it beefs up its workforce and upholds discipline within the agency.

In an ambush interview, NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said they are continuously working on improving management to ensure quality service to Filipino farmers and consumers.

The NFA has recently filed a plunder and malversation case against one of its employees before the Office of the Ombudsman on Dec. 19 last year.

“Mayroon pa kaming ini-investigate (There’s still an ongoing investigation). I don’t want to preempt pero tingnan natin ‘yung magiging resulta ng (but let’s see what will be the result of the) investigation,” he said.

In a separate Viber message, Lacson told the Philippine News Agency that charges were related to the alleged unaccounted palay (unhusked rice) stocks accumulated through the years since 2020.

“Marami pang mababago, marami pang mare-reform. Hindi natin hangad na matanggal (There will be more changes, more to be reformed. We don’t intend to terminate employees), but we want to use the term discipline," he said.

“We're continuously making it our mandate to hold people accountable if there are shortcomings or mistakes."

The NFA chief recalled other charges being filed against two NFA personnel in 2025, which were not granted bail.

In 2024, Lacson took the NFA’s helm after 139 officials and employees were placed under preventive suspension due to the alleged improper sale of rice buffer stock.

The Office of the Ombudsman eventually lifted the suspension of warehouse supervisors and other personnel, considering the “erroneous data” in the list provided by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Meantime, Lacson said workforce expansion through hiring and promotion is a key part of strengthening the agency.

He said the changes are not limited to management but also cover NFA processes.

“It also entails our overhauling of the SOPs, the standard operating procedures,” he said, citing improvements on palay procurement and milling.

Lacson said the NFA is also working to modernize its infrastructure using its funds, and farmers’ complaints and recommendations are being entertained.

For 2026, the NFA has an allocated budget of about PHP2.1 billion for the processing of palay, including milling and prepositioning; PHP80 million for warehouse expenses; and PHP35 million for dryers.

In terms of palay procurement, the agency was allocated PHP9 billion for procurement to secures the country’s national rice buffer stock while supporting Filipino farmers. (PNA)