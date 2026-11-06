Regular medication reviews help protect seniors’ health – experts

MANILA – Regular medication reviews are essential to protecting older adults from harmful drug interactions and side effects, particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions under different specialists, health experts said.

During an online health forum Friday, University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Clinical Associate Professor Marc Evans Abat said taking five or more medications, a practice known as polypharmacy, is not necessarily harmful if each drug is appropriate, correctly dosed and beneficial to the patient.

“'Yung ayaw natin 'yung inappropriate polypharmacy kasi may mga gamot siyang iniinom na mali 'yung dose or talagang hindi dapat binibigay sa mga may edad or masyado nang maraming side effects (What we want to avoid is inappropriate polypharmacy, where some medicines are incorrectly dosed, unsuitable for older adults or cause too many side effects),” he said.

Managing multiple chronic conditions can complicate treatment because illnesses and their medications may affect one another. Patients consulting several specialists may also receive fragmented care if their physicians are unaware of the other medications prescribed.

Abat said geriatricians help determine whether symptoms are caused by an underlying illness or drug interactions and assess whether the benefits of medications outweigh their potential adverse effects.

Physicians should also explain what patients need to monitor at home, while patients should promptly report symptoms that may warrant adjustments to their treatment, he said.

Former Philippine Heart Association president and cardiac electrophysiologist Ma. Belen Carisma underscored the importance of patient education and regular follow-up, particularly among those taking blood thinners.

“We have to take time to explain. That is important. On the patient’s side, regular checkups are necessary,” she said.

Keeping seniors active

Medication reviews are also part of managing frailty, a condition in which declining physical reserves make older adults more vulnerable to illness and other physical stressors, Abat said.

Muscle weakness and unexplained weight loss may signal the onset of frailty. Early intervention should include proper nutrition, rehabilitation and an assessment of medications that may contribute to declining strength, he said.

Abat also urged families to support older adults' independence and encourage them to remain physically active.

“Let us avoid excessively babying our senior citizens. Encourage them to move,” he said.

Carisma said older adults with heart conditions should seek professional guidance on appropriate physical activities, including through cardiac rehabilitation.

“Kailangan nako-condition din 'yung puso. Pero kung anong klaseng exercise ang pwede sa ’yo ay idikta doon sa cardiac rehab (The heart also needs conditioning. But cardiac rehabilitation should determine what kind of exercise is suitable for you),” she said.

Social and emotional well-being

Abat and Carisma also underscored the importance of maintaining social connections, family relationships and meaningful activities in promoting healthy aging.

Carisma encouraged older adults to stay socially engaged through work, hobbies and spiritual activities.

“Getting old is a privilege. As such, it is something we need to be grateful for,” she said.

“There is life even when you’re in the elderly age group. At masaya. Maging masaya, maging maalaga sa katawan kasi hindi lahat tumatanda (And it can be joyful. Be happy and take care of your body because not everyone gets to grow old)."

Abat said caring for grandchildren can also provide older adults with happiness and opportunities for physical activity while allowing them to relive their experiences as parents.

However, he cautioned that childcare responsibilities should remain manageable and enjoyable to prevent seniors from becoming physically or emotionally stressed. (Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA)