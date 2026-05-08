Religious leaders push for Sara Duterte impeachment trial

AHEAD of the scheduled House plenary vote on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, May 11, 2026, an umbrella group of religious organizations called on everybody to support the holding of an impeachment trial, saying it is the most just way for everyone involved.

In a statement on Friday, May 8, 2026, the InterReligious Leaders’ Council for National Transformation (ILCNT) said they are calling on all stakeholders and the general public to not oppose the conduct of an impeachment trial for Duterte.

“Accountability is not political harassment. Justice is not destabilization. They are the very foundations upon which public trust and national transformation are built,” said ILCNT Convenor Bishop Colin Bagaforo.

"We, therefore, urge all sectors — government officials, institutions, civil society, and ordinary citizens — to allow the constitutional process to unfold peacefully, fairly, and transparently. Let evidence be examined. Let truth emerge. Let justice prevail," he added.

The prelate said the call is directed to the camp of Duterte, saying there is no reason for her to evade the impeachment trial as it is the best way to prove her accusers wrong.

"If the Vice President is truly innocent of the allegations raised against her, then this process becomes the proper and honorable avenue for her to clear her name and vindicate herself before the Filipino people," said Bagaforo.

Similarly, the prelate said Duterte owes it to the Filipino people to be open to accountability considering it comes at a time when citizens increasingly question the integrity of public institutions.

"They should lead by example in upholding justice and allowing lawful processes to proceed without obstruction or intimidation. Only then can public confidence in government begin to heal and be restored," said Bagaforo.

To note, a plenary vote on the House Justice Committee report containing the resolution that sets forth the impeachment articles against Duterte is expected on Monday, May 11.

Members of the ILCNT include the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches, National Council of Churches in the Philippines, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Social Action-Justice and Peace, Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines, Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, and Manila Ecclesiastical Province School Systems Association. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)