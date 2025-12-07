Remains of Eternity C Pinoy crew member comes home

FIVE months after the MV Eternity C was attacked by Houthi rebels, the remains of one of the three Filipino crew members killed in the incident have been brought home.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said the remains were welcomed by government officials and the seafarer’s family on Saturday night, December 6, 2025.

“The remains of our kababayan seafarer, who died in the incident, have been returned to the Philippines,” Owwa said.

The agency said the cremation will be held in Manila.

Owwa said the ashes will be brought to the seafarer’s hometown in Iloilo.

In a television interview, Owwa Deputy Administrator Jasmine Gapatan said the government, led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), will provide all necessary assistance to the family of the Filipino seafarer who died in the July 2025 attack.

“We have a whole-of-government approach, which tries to give all the services of the Philippine government to OFWs and their families — in this case, the bereaved family,” Gapatan said.

This includes financial assistance, death benefits, scholarships for dependents, psychosocial counseling, and livelihood support.

“We are prepared to give all of these, as we have the national reintegration network,” she added.

A total of three Filipino crew members were killed in the attack. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)