Remains of Filipino seafarers from Houthi-attacked ship arrive

THE two Filipino seafarers who died following an attack by the Houthi rebels on their ship in March are finally back home.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that the remains of the two crewmen, which were escorted back to the country by Dubai Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista, were received by their relatives in Pasay City.

As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) assured to continue to assist the families of the seafarers and handhold them as they go through this difficult ordeal.

The two seafarers were among the 15 Filipino crew members of the M/V True Confidence, which was attacked by Houthi rebels on March 6 while traversing the Gulf of Aden.

The 13 survivors have already returned to the country and have been provided with necessary assistance by the government.

The Houthi group has been launching attacks on international vessels traveling the Red Sea region since last year in support of the Palestinians who it claimed were “massacred” by Israel amid an ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Dozens of Filipino seafarers have since returned to the Philippines after their ships were attacked by the group.

The latest was the repatriation of the 10 crewmen of M/V Transworld Navigator, which was attacked by a Houthi-launched missile in the crucial Red Sea last week.

It was the second batch out of the 27 Filipino crewmen of the said vessel. The first batch, which consists of five Pinoy seafarers, arrived on Sunday, June 30.

The repatriated seafarers received immediate assistance from the government and were assured of sustained support, in coordination with their licensed manning agencies and the shipowner. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)