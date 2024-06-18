Remains of Kuwait OFWs killed in fire arrived in PH

THE remains of the three Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were killed in fire that engulfed their dormitory in Kuwait have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday evening, June 17, 2024.

The DMW said the remains of Jesus Lopez, Edwin Petilla, and Jeffrey Catubay who died due to smoke inhalation were received by their mourning family and government officials at the NAIA cargo area.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator (OWWA) Arnell Ignacio assured the provision of financial assistance to the bereaved families worth P220,000, $10,000 from the company $10,000, and $15,000 from the Kuwaiti government.

A total of 11 OFWs were affected by the fire that gutted the building serving as a housing and dormitory facility for foreign workers employed by the Kuwaiti construction company located in al-Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City last week which claimed almost 50 lives.

The DMW said of the two injured OFWs, one remains in the Intensive Care Unit while the other was already transferred to a normal room although he is still under monitoring.

Six others are all safe and unharmed.

Initial investigation pointed to a short circuit as the cause of the fire. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)