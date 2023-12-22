Remains of OFW killed by Hamas arriving December 23

OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) Paul Vincent Castelvi and his family will be returning home from Israel before Christmas Day.

The plan, however, has been altered drastically after Castelvi became one of the Filipino casualties by the attacks of the Hamas militant group.

In an advisory, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that it is set to welcome on Saturday, December 23, 2023, Jovelle Santiago and remains of her husband, Paul Vincent, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 3.

"DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac will meet OFW Jovelle Santiago, wife of deceased Israel OFW Paul Vincent Castelvi, on her return to the country," said the DMW.

"Jovelle will be bringing home the remains of Paul Vincent with her," it added.

The agency said they will be arriving via Etihad Airways EY 424 on Saturday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.

To recall, Castelvi was a Filipino caregiver living and working in Kibbutz Be’eri before he was murdered by Hamas terrorists last October 7.

The 42-year-old was murdered just before Jovelle gave birth to their firstborn in Israel in early November.

Castelvi and his wife and newborn were reportedly set to return home for a vacation before Christmas prior to his death. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)