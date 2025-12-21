Remains of OFW return home weeks after Hong Kong fire

WEEKS after her tragic death, the lone overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in the massive Hong Kong fire in November 2025 has finally returned home.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported that the remains of OFW Maryan Esteban arrived in Manila on Saturday night, December 20, 2025.

"Nakauwi na ngayong gabi sa bansa ang labi ni OFW Maryan Esteban, ang Pilipinang domestic worker na nasawi sa sunog na naganap sa Tai Po, Hong Kong noong Nobyembre," said Owwa.

(The remains of OFW Maryan Esteban, the Filipina domestic worker who died in the fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong last November, have returned to the country tonight.)

The remains of Esteban were welcomed by her family and several government officials.

Owwa reiterated its continued solidarity and support to the family of Esteban.

"Sa gitna ng lungkot at pagluluksa, nais naming ipaabot na hindi nag-iisa ang kanyang pamilya. Kasama ninyo ang Owwa at ang sambayanang Pilipino," said Owwa.

(Amid the grief and mourning, we want to convey that her family is not alone. Owwa and the Filipino people stand with you.)

In November, a massive blaze hit Tai Po, Hong Kong. It was considered one of its deadliest fired in decades.

The DMW reported that Esteban is the lone OFW fatality stemming from the massive Hong Kong fire. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)