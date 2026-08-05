Remulla: 3 Cabinet execs targeted in alleged ‘honeytrap’ scheme

Secretary Remulla said they are considering the filing of human trafficking charges against Paras.

“It seems siya ang pasimuno nito, siya ang connect sa bugaw, ang bugaw ang nagsabi kung ano ang plano at ang nagbanggit lang ng pangalan ni Congressman (Leandro) Leviste ay si Jing Paras. So Jing Paras is the person of interest, siya ang iniimbestigahan namin and we are considering filing charges of human trafficking against him,” he said.

He expressed apprehension on the possible involvement of Leviste on the scheme, saying he is a “better person” amid the allegations.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier issued subpoenas for Leviste and former Negros Oriental representative Jacinto “Jing” Paras over an anti-human trafficking operation that resulted in the rescue of a “honeytrap.”

The woman claimed that she was contracted to lure Executive Secretary Ralph Recto into a compromising situation that could later be used to accuse him of human trafficking or sexual misconduct in a bid to damage his reputation.

The NBI said based on the witness’ account, the payment would be released in tranches depending on the execution of her affidavit and the progress of the case.

In a statement, the camp of Paras took exemption of Remulla’s statement.

“We categorically reject Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s statements prematurely branding former Congressman Jing Paras as the alleged ‘pasimuno’ of the supposed scheme,” Paras’ legal counsel Mark Tolentino said in a statement.

“At this stage, there has been no finding by any court, nor has any competent prosecutorial authority determined that Mr. Paras committed any offense. Public officials must exercise restraint in making statements that effectively pronounce an individual guilty before the completion of a fair and impartial investigation. The Constitution guarantees every person the presumption of innocence and the right to due process,” he added.

Tolentino urged the filing of charges against Paras before a proper court, noting that the former lawmaker has consistently manifested his willingness to cooperate with all lawful investigative processes.

“We remain confident that when the evidence is examined objectively and in accordance with the rule of law, the truth will prevail,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)