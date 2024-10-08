Remulla appointed as DILG secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Cavite Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Remulla took his oath of office administered by Marcos in Malacañang on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

He is replacing Benhur Abalos Jr., who is deemed resigned after he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator for the 2025 midterm polls.

Remulla is the brother of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

He said he accepted the appointment to help the country.

“Ang aking adhikain mula noon pa man ay ang ipagtibay ang kakayahan ng lokal na pamahalaan at kapulisan para maging pantay ang karapatan ng lahat at tungo sa mas mabuting kinabukasan. Ito po ay hindi makakamit sa puro salita lamang o yung pang-aaway ng walang hanggan. This can only be done through consensus building, community empowerment, and enhancing civic responsibility,” the new DILG chief said.

(My aspiration since then has been to strengthen the capacity of the local government and the police so that everyone has equal rights and moving toward a better future. This cannot be achieved with just words or endless fighting. This can only be done through consensus building, community empowerment, and enhancing civic responsibility.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)