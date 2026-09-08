Remulla brothers to talk to French authorities about Co, Legarda

BROTHERS Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla will fly to France to discuss with French authorities matters concerning fugitive former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co and Senator Loren Legarda.

In a press conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, Jonvic said he will personally go to Lyon, France to talk to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice against Co which is seen as vital for his extradition.

“We will file another red notice request for Zaldy Co,” he said.

“Ombudsman Boying announced that he is going to Paris also to talk with authorities there. I will work with the Interpol, he will work with the diplomatic efforts to get Zaldy Co,” he added.

Co has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over an anomalous P289 million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The former lawmaker is central to the investigations on flood control anomalies after several witnesses pointed to him as recipients of billions-worth of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

Construction firm Sunwest Corporation, co-founded by Co, was among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co was also named as co-accused of former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez in a P7.4 billion plunder case which stemmed from a web of illegal activities involving flood control projects and budget insertions, among others, to allegedly funnel public funds into their pockets.

In April, Co was held shortly by Czech authorities after he attempted to enter Germany from the Czech republic.

Co is reportedly seeking political asylum in France.

On Monday, September 7, Jesus Crispin said he will talk with French authorities during his visit to Paris to inform them about the cases being faced by Co and Legarda who is undergoing a preliminary investigation for complaints involving plunder, graft, and conflict of interest stemming from a P10-billion solar energy project linked to her son, Congressman Leandro Leviste.

“Because Zaldy Co is now in France. Loren Legarda is also there. It’s becoming a trend for them to hide there. So, we will make their world smaller,” said Jesus Crispin.

“You don't warn them, but you tell them…that it's not good to have the reputation of being the hiding place of ill-gotten wealth. Wealth stolen from people who could have used the money to improve the lives of those in need,” he added.

The Ombudsman expressed suspicion over Legarda’s extended stay in France.

Leviste obtained travel authority in different countries from July 26 to September 24 while Legarda requested for an extended medical leave several times until the most recent one which will expire on September 16. / TPM