Remulla clarifies CIDG recommendation in Ateneo drowning case

Remulla said the CIDG's recommendation was anchored on the provisions of Republic Act 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, which provides that the presence of a person during a hazing activity serves as prima facie evidence of participation as a principal unless proven otherwise.

He stressed, however, that the list of recommended respondents is not final and remains subject to the DOJ's independent evaluation.

Among those recommended to be probed for possible liability are two student managers and two utility personnel.

According to Remulla, some of those initially identified by investigators could eventually be excluded from the complaint if evidence shows they had no knowledge of the alleged unlawful purpose of the activity.

He added that the DOJ may instead consider student managers and ball boys as witnesses rather than respondents if warranted by the evidence.

"The recommendation of the CIDG is based on the Anti-Hazing Act, but the DOJ will still determine who should ultimately be charged after conducting its own investigation," Remulla said.

The DILG chief emphasized that the government's priority is to hold accountable those who allegedly planned and intentionally carried out the training activities that resulted in the deaths of the two student-athletes.

He said this is why investigators recommended that the coaching staff, particularly Baldwin, undergo further investigation for possible criminal liability.

Remulla also urged prosecutors to examine the possible responsibility of Ateneo de Manila University under the Anti-Hazing Act.

He noted that educational institutions have a duty to act in loco parentis, or in place of parents, to ensure the safety and welfare of their students.

The DOJ, he said, should determine whether university officials failed to prevent the activities that allegedly led to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili, as well as the trauma suffered by other participants in the training.

"The students carried the name of Ateneo, and the university has the responsibility to safeguard them," Remulla said.

Remulla likewise clarified that none of the other student-athletes who participated in the activity were included among those recommended for investigation.

Instead, he said, investigators consider them victims of the allegedly abusive training exercise.

He underscored that beyond determining criminal liability, authorities must also recognize the lasting psychological impact of the incident on the surviving students.

"The tragedy has left wounds that will remain with those who witnessed and experienced it. This is something that also deserves the attention of the university," he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)