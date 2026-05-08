Remulla confident about eventual arrest of Co, Ang, Roque

MANILA – Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday expressed confidence that authorities would eventually arrest fugitives former lawmaker Zaldy Co, businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

"I'm confident na bago matapos 'yung asylum application niya, makukuha na natin si Zaldy (I'm confident we'll have custody of Co before his asylum application ends). We’re working very hard. Hindi talaga kami tumitigil diyan (We won't stop). It doesn't always work to our favor, but now, we see his world is getting smaller," Remulla said during the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel forum in Manila.

Remulla said Co, who is wanted for graft and malversation over an allegedly anomalous PHP289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro, is believed to be staying in a 10-bedroom house along the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

He added that the Philippine government requested an Interpol Red Notice against Co in September last year and continues to coordinate with the police organization for updates.

"I am confident we'll get the Red Notice and I'm confident we're going to get Zaldy Co back here to the Philippines… This is the only hope we have,” Remulla said.

Roque, Ang

Meanwhile, Remulla said authorities expect to know soon whether Interpol has approved the government's request for a Red Notice against Roque, who is facing human trafficking allegations linked to scam hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

The former Palace official is believed to be in Austria seeking asylum after his passport was cancelled by the Department of Foreign Affairs last November.

"Kung hindi na-grant [ang asylum], puwede na siya i-expel doon kasi wala na siyang travel papers (He could be expelled if his application for asylum is rejected because he no longer has travel papers)," Remulla said.

Regarding Ang, Remulla said authorities tracked him to a house in Cavite last month but failed to arrest him after he allegedly fled before police arrived.

"He is here in the Philippines for sure," Remulla said. "Last sighting sa kaniya, Cavite, one month ago (He was last spotted in Cavite a month ago)."

Remulla dismissed suggestions that Ang may have been tipped off ahead of the raid.

"Imposible kasi in-organize namin 'yung team two hours before. Walang cellphone lahat ng pulis namin (That's impossible because we organized the team two hours before the operation and our policemen didn't have cellphones)," he said.

Authorities believe Ang continues to move around the Calabarzon area.

Ang faces non-bailable kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts.

Twenty of his co-accused are already under government custody, while authorities have offered a PHP20-million reward for information leading to his arrest. (PNA)