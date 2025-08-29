Remulla denies Torre’s removal linked to P8B firearms proposal

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla denied claims that the relief of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III was connected to his refusal to sign a proposal for the purchase of 80,000 firearms.

In a statement, the DILG said when Remulla received an unsolicited proposal to purchase 80,000 firearms for the PNP, he asked Torre to assess its operational necessity, reminding him that such an acquisition could only be done through a congressional insertion since it was not included in the National Expenditure Program.

The proposal reportedly cost around P8 billion.

“This claim is false,” the agency said.

“Since his assumption as SILG, Secretary Remulla has never facilitated nor endorsed any congressional budget insertion… During the PNP anniversary last August 12, Gen. Torre told Secretary Remulla that he did not think the purchase of said firearms was necessary. The Secretary concurred with Gen. Torre's assessment. There was no directive to purchase,” it added.

The DILG maintained its steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring the safety of communities.

On Monday, August 25, Torre was relieved from his post.

Remulla said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. decided to remove Torre from office after determining “that the best course of action is to uphold the role of Napolcom as it was intended by law.”

He said Torre refused to follow a Napolcom order, particularly on the reinstatement of Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as second-in-command of the PNP.

Torre instead reassigned Nartatez as commander of the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao.

Nartatez has since replaced Torre as the top cop.

The Napolcom has the authority to supervise and oversee the PNP, including the power to review, approve, reverse, or modify personnel-related plans. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)