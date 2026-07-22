Remulla: Hunt for Dela Rosa, Bantag ‘on track’

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla assured on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, that the hunt for fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa remains on track despite the challenges posed by his law enforcement background.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said the Philippine National Police (PNP), together with other law enforcement agencies, are actively locating Dela Rosa.

He refused to divulge other significant information about the operation.

“We are on track. Ongoing operation iyan. Hindi ako puwedeng magsalita pero we are actively pursuing him,” said Remulla.

Dela Rosa has a standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged involvement in the crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, to which he served as the chief implementer having been served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He was last seen in the early hours of May 14, leaving the Senate with fellow Senator Robin Padilla after making an appearance there following an extended absence.

Remulla acknowledged that locating Dela Rosa, as well as former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, has proven challenging because of their previous service in law enforcement and their familiarity with police procedures.

“Alam kasi nila ang lahat ng procedures ng pulis. Alam nila kung ano ang next step. They are one step ahead dahil alam nila ang usual,” he said.

(They know all the police procedures. They know what the next step is. They're always one step ahead because they're familiar with the usual process.)

Remulla noted that in a bid to locate and arrest Bantag and Dela Rosa, authorities have shifted from conventional law enforcement methods and are employing more adaptive strategies.

“We have to go asymmetric in capturing them. Hindi puwedeng usual techniques, so ngayon nag-e-employ na kami ng other techniques and strategies para makuha sila,” the secretary added.

Remulla assured the public that law enforcement authorities will continue pursuing fugitives relentlessly, whether they are hiding within the country or abroad.

“The law will continue to take its course, and we will continue to pursue those who seek to evade justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said operations to locate fugitive business and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang also remain relentless.

He said indications show that Ang remains in the country.

Ang is the accused mastermind in the case of dozens of missing cockfighting enthusiasts, locally known as sabungeros.

He was named by the DILG as the most wanted person in the country with a P20 million bounty on his head. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)