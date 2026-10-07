Remulla on Respicio: ‘Tingin ko talaga adik’

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he would have Reina Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Jeryll Harold Respicio undergo a drug test following his heated confrontation with barangay officials during a municipal council session.

This came after a video of Respicio shouting at and confronting barangay officials during the session went viral on social media.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Remulla said Respicio’s behavior was unbecoming of a government official.

“Ipapa-drug test ko muna. Parang wala sa sarili eh. Ayun lang. I advise him we will give him a drug test kasi mukhang adik eh, ‘yung asal niya eh. Meron bang normal na vice mayor na ganon? Parang wala sa sarili eh, parang hindi halal (I’ll have him take a drug test first. He seems out of it. That’s all. I advised him that we would give him a drug test because he looks like an addict, judging by his behavior. Is there any normal vice mayor who behaves like that? He seems out of it, as if he wasn’t elected.),” Remulla said.

Remulla added that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is still studying whether to issue Respicio a show-cause order, but said he wanted the vice mayor to undergo a drug test first.

“Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng vice mayor kung manigaw ganun, di ba. Parang nakasinghot kung umasta eh (This is the first time I have seen a vice mayor shout in such a manner. He was acting as though he had snorted something),” Remulla said.

Remulla said he would let Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano III handle the matter for now.

In the viral video, Respicio was seen confronting barangay officials over the use of around P66 million in tobacco excise tax funds intended to benefit tobacco farmers. Respicio questioned the status of projects funded by the tobacco excise tax share.

Tension rose when he accused barangay officials of allegedly misusing or stealing the funds.

“Anong bastos? Ang mga bastos mga magnanakaw. Magnanakaw. Mga magnanakaw! (What do you mean by rude? The rude ones are the thieves. Thieves. Thieves!),” Respicio shouted.

Respicio also questioned the construction of a barangay health center in Barangay Banquero, which he said had an allocation of around P5 million.

When the barangay captain told him that the project had yet to be completed, Respicio raised his voice and demanded proof of the project’s progress.

The session was later suspended as tensions escalated.

Respicio subsequently explained that his behavior was just a result of his passion. / TPM