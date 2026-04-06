Remulla orders crackdown on street drinking, curfew violations

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest individuals drinking on streets, using karaoke beyond prescribed hours, appearing topless in public, and violating curfew ordinances.

In a press conference Monday, April 6, 2026, Remulla announced the rollout of the safer cities initiative, which aims to make the Philippines safer.

“Just to be clear, meron tayong Anti Public Intoxication Act. Bawal na ang mag inom sa kalye, bawal na ang maglatag ng mga silya at mga lamesa sa mga kalye at mag inuman. Doon nanggagaling number one ang away at number two ang sexual harassment,” Remulla said.

(Just to be clear, we have an Anti-Public Intoxication Act. Drinking in the streets is no longer allowed, and setting up chairs and tables on the streets to drink is also prohibited. That’s where most incidents come from—first, fights, and second, sexual harassment.)

“Bawal na ang walang t-shirt na lalaki na palakad-lakad sa kalye. Bawal na, it is an act civility na magbihis naman kayo habang nasa kalye. Kapag kayo ay walang suot na t-shirt at nakahubad palakad-lakad, kahit gaano kainit mag sando man lang kayo. Bawal na po yan,” Remulla said.

(Men are no longer allowed to walk around the streets without a shirt. That is no longer permitted—it’s an act of civility to dress properly while in public. If you are walking around shirtless, no matter how hot it is, at least wear a sleeveless shirt. That is now prohibited.)

Remulla said the initiative covers the strict implementation of curfew for minors 18 years old and below and karaoke sessions.

The majority of local government units implement the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors while karaoke sessions are only allowed until 10 p.m., Remulla said.

“Hindi lang para sa Metro Manila ito. Trial ito sa Metro Manila this month, susunod Cebu, Baguio, Bacolod, Davao lahat ng lugar na yan we will make the Philippines safer. This is the safer streets initiative, makakaasa po kayo na ang krimen ay bababa,” Remulla said.

(This is not just for Metro Manila. It is being piloted there this month, and next will be Cebu City, Baguio, Bacolod, and Davao City—all of these places. We will make the Philippines safer. This is the Safer Streets Initiative, and you can expect crime to decrease.)

Remulla said he will issue a memorandum directing local government units to create ordinances in support of the initiative.

Under the initiative, the PNP will deploy more police personnel on streets, particularly on vital installations and places of convergence for immediate response against criminality.

“Lahat ng mga eskuwelahan sa Metro Manila, lahat ng public schools, ay magkakaroon ng police presence during school hours. We will make the students feel safe. We will make the parents feel safe, yun ang trabaho ng pulis, yun ang trabaho ng barangay,” Remulla said.

(All schools in Metro Manila, all public schools, will have a police presence during school hours. We will make students feel safe. We will make parents feel safe—that is the job of the police, and that is the job of the barangay.)

Remulla noted intensified patrolling on party places in the Metro, particularly in Manila, Quezon City, BGC, and Makati.

“’Yung mga nagyayabang-yabang diyan, kapag lasing, huwag na kayo pumorma kasi huhulihin namin kayo. Marami kasi diyan matapang lang kung nakainom e di ba, so tigil na yan. Kapag kayo makipag-away sa club, makipag-away sa kalye ikukulong namin kayo.Wala na ako pakialam. Inaamin ko nung bata ako may kagaguhan ako pero hindi ako nakulong pero ‘yung mga gago ngayon itigil niyo na yan. itigil na yan ha, wala na lasing-lasing sa kalye at maghahanap ng away,” Remulla said.

(To those who act tough when they’re drunk, don’t show off anymore, because we will arrest you. Many people only act brave when they’ve had alcohol, right? So stop that. If you get into fights in clubs or in the streets, we will put you in jail. I don’t care anymore. I admit that when I was young, I did some foolish things but I didn’t end up in jail, but those of you causing trouble now, stop it. No more getting drunk in the streets and looking for fights.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)