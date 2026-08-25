Remulla pushes up to 20-year jail term for loose firearms

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla is pushing for stiffer penalties, including up to 20 years in prison and the removal of bail, for illegal possession of loose firearms following two deadly school shootings involving minors.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said stronger penalties are needed to deter the illegal possession and use of firearms.

“If we do that, we can solve so many crimes,” he said, noting that illegal possession of loose firearms is currently a bailable offense.

“Now, when you catch someone with loose firearms, it’s bailable. You’re released. You just have a record but it’s bailable, then you go to a hearing,” Remulla said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Remulla said lawmakers are working on amendments to the firearms law, which he hopes will be completed by January 2027.

He also called for greater accountability among licensed firearm owners, stressing that gun ownership is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to properly secure firearms and prevent unauthorized persons, particularly minors, from accessing them.

“Gun ownership also carries with it gun responsibility. The government should have the right to inspect their homes at any time and to see if the guns are in safekeeping at any time,” he said.

“It is a privilege granted in the Philippines. It is a privilege, not a right,” he added.

Remulla’s call came days after the August 18 shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City that left two students dead, including the Grade 9 student who perpetrated the attack.

The incident came nearly two months after the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that killed three students and injured 20 others. The alleged shooters, aged 14 and 15, were also students of the school.

In both incidents, government-issued firearms ended up in the hands of minors.

In Zamboanga, the suspect used a Glock 22 issued by the Bureau of Customs to his father, a Customs police official.

In Tacloban, one of the minor suspects allegedly used a firearm taken from his aunt, a police officer.

Remulla also urged law enforcement agencies to review and strictly enforce firearm policies involving their personnel.

“We have to be strict with all our policies with uniformed personnel and let them realize the gravity of the situation that’s happening,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)