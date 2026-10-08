Remulla refunds Isabela vice mayor’s drug test fee

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has refunded the drug testing fee of Reina Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Harold Respicio.

Remulla commented on a Facebook post by Respicio, attaching a photo of the receipt for the reimbursement sent through an e-wallet application.

“Eto na. Happy?” Remulla said.

Respicio underwent a drug test at St. Luke’s Medical Center - Quezon City Wednesday, October 7, after an appeal from Remulla.

He tested negative for drug use.

“Congratulations. Now that it’s confirmed he’s not on shabu, totoo na talaga na natural ang sayad ng utak niya,” Remulla said in response to the result of Respicio’s test.

Remulla urged Respicio to undergo a drug test following a heated argument with barangay officials during a meeting in the said province that went viral.

He said Respicio’s behavior was unlikely of a government official.

Respicio was seen berating barangay officials as they confronted him over allegations of corruption involving funds intended for tobacco farmers and infrastructure projects.

Remulla said he will let Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano III handle the matter for now. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)