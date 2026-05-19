Remulla: Senate was not attacked

THERE was no attack on the Senate after gunshots were heard in the building on the evening of May 13, 2026, said Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

In a press conference in Malacañang, Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. presented the result of the investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on the shooting incident in the Senate on the evening of May 13 amid tensions on the looming arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“All evidence points that there was attack on the Senate,” Remulla said.

Remulla said before the shooting, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms head Ma. O Aplasca ordered his men, along with the Philippine Marines and police personnel deployed in the Senate, to assemble, issuing a “lock-and-load” directive.

Minutes later, Aplasca opened the door leading to the GSIS building and asked the man seated nearby.

“According to the testimony of General Aplasca himself, he opened the door. He asked sino ka. The agent identified himself as NBI. Shortly thereafter, he fired three shots to the vicinity of the NBI agent,” said Remulla.

“The NBI agent withdrew behind the air conditioned units, and because he was fired upon he was discharged from the cover fire. Take note that the cover fire was because he was under the impression that he was under attack,” he added.

Despite this, the NBI agents did not engage in a gunfight and instead retreated from the location.

Remulla noted that NBI agents never set foot at the Senate premises during the incident.

Nartatez said investigators retrieved 44 fired cartridges following the shooting, which based on ballistic examinations came only from four firearms.

He said of the four shooters, three were members of the OSAA, including Aplasca and one from the NBI.

“Wala tayong nakitang bullet hole going inside the (Senate) building,” said Nartatez.

(We did not see any bullet hole going into the (Senate) building.)

He said all the sped shells recovered have been accounted for and were identified to have come from the two OSAA personnel and the NBI agent.

Remulla expressed belief that the still unidentified fired cartridge came from Aplasca’s firearm.

He said Aplasca refused to heed to that summon of the CIDG for the surrender of his firearms.

“We asked General Aplasca to appear and submit his firearm but he did not appear,” said Remulla.

Before the supposed shooting, a drilling sound was heard on the wall dividing the Senate and the GSIS premises.

Remulla said that earlier on May 13, the Senate and the GSIS maintenance management held a meeting and the Senate was informed of the fortification of the door leading to and from the GSIS building for security purposes.

“So hindi gulatan ito because conspiracy theories were abounding but they were fully informed,” he said.

Remulla said they could not conclude yet whether the incident was staged or not.

The full report of the CIDG on the incident was submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is also conducting a parallel investigation on the incident.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said the DOJ prosecution will also look into, not just the shooting incident, but the incidents before and after that in the Senate.

Dela Rosa made a surprise comeback, after being absent in the Senate over the past six months, on May 11, just in time for a coup that removed Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate president.

NBI agents, armed with the arrest warrant issued by the ICC, tried but failed to arrest Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa was given protective custody by the Senate until he exhausted all legal remedies related to his looming arrest but he left the Senate premises hours following the shooting incident.

Remulla confirmed that the vehicle used by Dela Rosa in “escaping” from the Senate’s protective custody is owned by Senator Robin Padilla. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)