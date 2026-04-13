Remulla stands firm on Safer Cities initiative implementation amid backlash

DESPITE the public backlash over the apprehension of men going shirtless in public, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said arrests and ticket citations will continue in line with the agency’s Safer Cities initiative, but with clearer guidelines.

In a press conference Monday, April 13, 2026, Remulla apologized for what he admitted were his shortcomings related to the initiative, which mandates the strict implementation of ordinances, including the apprehension of men going out in public places without their shirts on.

He said he has ordered a review of the policy and guidelines on the implementation of the Safer Cities initiative, which also covers the strict enforcement of curfew for minors, limits on videoke sessions, and the ban on drinking sessions on the streets.

“It was my fault that I did not give clearer instructions on how to do the Safer Cities Initiative. Nagkulang po ako roon. Ang gusto ko lang po, ang tanging hangarin ko, ay patahimikin yung mga kalye,” said Remulla.

“Ngunit, dahil sa kakulangan ng aking paliwanag, ay kahit sino na lang, basta walang t-shirt, ay siyang dinampot. Mali po yun. Nagkamali po kami roon and I take full responsibility. I will make amends and I will make sure na mag-usap po kami para maklaro ko po ito,” he added.

(However, due to the lack of my explanation, anyone without a T-shirt was simply apprehended. That was wrong. We made a mistake there, and I take full responsibility. I will make amends, and I will make sure that we talk so I can clarify this.)

Remulla issued the apology following a complaint from a Mandaluyong resident who was apprehended for being topless while mixing cement right in front of their house.

He said the situation should have been considered.

Remulla said he will visit the complainant to personally apologize for the confusion.

“Kagaya ng mga nagtatrabaho, dapat bigyan ng consideration ‘yon. Pero kasi kayo, sigurado ako lahat kayo o may mga kaibigan kayo, pag-uwi ninyo nakikita ninyo nakatambay lang sila sa kanto na walang t-shirt, silang mga grupo. There is a very small price to pay for civility. Ang sando naman ngayon ay wala pang 50 pesos, so mag-sando man lang,” he said.

(Like those who are working, they should be given consideration. But for you, I’m sure all of you—or you have friends—when you go home, you see groups just loitering on the street corners without shirts. There is a very small price to pay for civility. A sando nowadays costs less than 50 pesos, so at least wear one.)

As of April 12, 6,708 individuals were apprehended for various violations of local ordinances.

Of the 6,708, 1,900 were arrested for drinking and smoking in public places, 262 for roaming the streets without shirts, and 68 for using karaoke beyond the allowed time.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) also showed that 557 minors were apprehended for violating curfew hours, while 3,921 were cited for other violations.

Of the arrested individuals, 2,584 were fined, 181 were charged, and nearly 4,000 others were warned and later released. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)