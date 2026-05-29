Remulla still enjoys PBBM’s trust, confidence

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla continues to enjoy his trust and confidence despite issues raised over rising number of fugitives allegedly evading arrest.

In a media interview in Tokyo, Japan, Marcos dismissed rumors of a possible leadership change in the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), saying he remained satisfied with Remulla’s performance.

“I don't know why that rumor went around. I think somebody wants his job,” Marcos said.

“Kaya kinakalat na matatanggal na siya para siguro ang inaasahan nila sila ‘yung mailagay. Pero wala kaming pinaplano na ganyan (That’s why they are spreading rumors that he will be removed, perhaps because they expect that they will be the ones appointed in his place. But we have no such plans),” he added.

Marcos clarified that the only recent Cabinet change involved the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), following the decision of Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma to step back from his post due to health reasons.

“The only latest change in the Cabinet was in DOLE. Because Secretary Benny has asked to take a step back. He has some issues that he has to deal with. And so, we have appointed a new Cabinet secretary for DOLE, which is former Senator Francis Tolentino,” he said. (PNA)