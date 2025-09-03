Remulla supports issuance of lookout order vs DPWH officials, contractors

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has expressed support for the request of newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (Ilbo) against several agency officials and contractors amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Remulla emphasized the need to issue an Ilbo against several key figures involved in the investigation.

“Pipirmahan ko mamaya...kasi ang tendency ng tao tumakas talaga. At the earliest opportunity, tatakas 'yan,” he said.

(I’ll sign it later… because people really tend to run away. At the earliest opportunity, they’ll escape.)

Dizon earlier wrote a request letter to Remulla seeking the issuance of Ilbo against the following individuals:

Henry C. Alcantara, officer-in-charge (OIC)–assistant regional director

Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, OIC–district engineer

Jaypee D. Mendoza, OIC–assistant district engineer

Ernesto C. Galang, engineer, planning and design section

John Michael E. Ramos, engineer, construction section

Norberto L. Santos, engineer, quality assurance and hydrology section

Jaime R. Hernandez, engineer, maintenance section

Floralyn Y. Simbulan, administrative section

Juanito C. Mendoza, finance section

Benedict J. Matawaran, engineer, procurement unit

Alex H. Abelido, president, Legacy Construction Corporation

Cezarah C. Discaya and Pacifico F. Discaya, president and authorized managing officer, respectively, Alpha & Omega General Contractor and Development Corp.

Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, owner/manager, St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Allan B. Quirante, owner/proprietor, QM Builders

Erni G. Baggao, owner/proprietor, EGB Construction Corporation

Eumir S. Villanueva, president, Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Inc.

Lawrence R. Lubiano, president, Centerways Construction and Development, Inc.

Aderma Angelie D. Alcazar, president/CEO, Sunwest Inc.

Edgar S. Acosta, president, Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.

Wilfredo M. Natividad, owner/general manager, Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc.

Romeo C. Miranda, president/authorized managing officer, Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies

Mark Allan V. Arevalo, general manager, Wawao Builders

Marjorie O. Samidan, authorized managing officer, MG Samidan Construction

Luisito R. Tiqui, president, L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.

Ryan Willie D. Uy, proprietor, Road Edge Trading & Development Services

An Ilbo would require the Bureau of Immigration to notify the DOJ and, in this case, the DPWH of any information regarding the impending travel of the individuals concerned.

Dizon stressed the urgent need to issue the ILBO to allow ongoing investigations to proceed without delay and to hold those responsible accountable to the Filipino people.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Rodante Marcoleta earlier said he received information that some individuals linked to anomalous flood control projects have already left the country.

Meanwhile, Remulla said he is also already mobilizing a National Bureau of Investigation team to look into flood control project anomalies.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that a legal counsel of one of the top 15 construction firms identified by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as having secured the most flood control projects approached him.

“I have been approached by a lawyer representing a potential whistleblower and they have told me… he's given me an idea of what happened in one of the projects in Central Luzon, in projects worth P5 billion. Ghost projects,” Remulla said.

“Nagbigay lang sa akin ng idea na 'yung contractor ang kinuha 40 percent, ang DPWH ganto, na ma-encash 'yung pera… kahit na DPWH lang ang payable sa contractor. Basta't marami nang modus na sinabi sa akin,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)