INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prepare for all possible scenarios surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment verdict.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, Remulla said the PNP’s actions and response should remain consistent and aligned with whatever decision the impeachment court may reach.

“Well, it gets very emotional, and the very purpose of the police force is to serve and protect. They should calm the people because in political trials like that, emotions run high on both sides. The police should position themselves in the middle to prevent any disorder,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“All scenarios are open. We always expect the worst. The PNP does not expect the best in situations like this. We always anticipate and prepare,” he added.

Remulla reminded police personnel to remain faithful to their oath and commitment to public service.

Duterte’s impeachment trial is now in its final stages, with the Senate impeachment court aiming to reach a decision before Congress adjourns on December 18.

The prosecution has narrowed its case from four articles of impeachment to just one, focusing on allegations of unexplained wealth.

The Senate impeachment court is currently hearing the defense’s side of the case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)