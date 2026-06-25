Remulla to Congress: Strengthen gun ownership laws, review juvenile justice framework

The DILG chief said current laws impose only limited liability on gun owners whose firearms are used by unauthorized individuals, even in cases that result in loss of life.

“I notice a few infirmities of the law which I will recommend Congress to revise. There are millions of gun owners in the Philippines but the culpability of gun owners is very limited. In the Tacloban incident, if the gun belongs to a private owner, the owner faces only civil liability and no criminal liability. I believe that every gun owner has a corresponding responsibility to properly secure and safeguard their firearm,” said Remulla in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“In the case of the 14-year-old who used the service firearm of a police officer, the only charge is malversation. Under the law, there is no criminal liability for the gun owner. But for me, there should be. If you own a firearm, you have the responsibility to secure it and ensure that no one else can access it,” he added.

Remulla urged advocates of responsible gun ownership to work with the government in crafting amendments that would introduce stronger accountability measures.

He proposed revisions to the implementing rules and regulations governing firearm ownership and called for the inclusion of criminal penalties for negligent handling, illegal transfer, or unauthorized use of licensed firearms.

The DILG chief maintained that stronger safeguards on firearm ownership could help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Beyond firearm regulations, Remulla also urged lawmakers to revisit the country's juvenile justice framework following the incident.

The secretary argued that current provisions of the juvenile justice law can be exploited by young offenders who are aware of the legal protections afforded to minors.

While some sectors have previously proposed lowering the age of criminal responsibility, Remulla said the discussion should focus less on age and more on a minor's awareness and intent.

Remulla also expressed sympathy to the families of those killed in the shooting, describing the tragedy as “preventable.”

“Tragic as it may seem, it could have been prevented if we passed the right laws and amended the framework on gun ownership,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)