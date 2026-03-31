Remulla to LGUs: Clear roads from obstruction amid Holy Week exodus

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla instructed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, local government officials to ensure zero obstruction on roads within their jurisdiction to ensure smooth traffic flow amid the Holy Week exodus.

“Ako’y nananawagan sa lahat ng local government units na gawin ninyo ang parte ninyo para gawing obstruction free ang lahat ng ating major thoroughfares. Ito ay obligasyon natin sa ating mga mamamayan at sa lahat ng mga naglalakbay,” Remulla said in an inter-agency press conference in Camp Crame.

(I am calling on all local government units to do their part in keeping all our major thoroughfares free of obstructions. This is our obligation to our citizens and to everyone who is traveling.)

Together with Remulla were Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Remulla said the DILG, DOTr, DPWH and PNP are in close coordination to ensure a safe and smooth travel of Filipinos during the Holy week break.

Dizon said he has ordered the suspension of all ongoing road projects during the Holy Week.

“Ang importante is itong Holy Week walang mag one-way. Yun ang kabilin-bilinan natin kasi yun ang talagang nagpapabagal ng traffic kasi pag nag one way na yan, nagstop and go, lalo na pag Holy Week, minsan kilometro na ang haba ng traffic dyan at dahil don, grabe ang konsumo sa gasoline niya at ang oras na madadagdag sa biyahe,” he said.

(The important thing is that there should be no one-way schemes during Holy Week. That’s our main instruction because one-way traffic actually slows down the flow -- when it’s implemented, vehicles stop and go, especially during Holy Week, when traffic can stretch for kilometers. This not only increases gasoline consumption but also adds significantly to travel time.)

Dizon cited the importance of obstruction-free streets in helping motorists and vacationers lessen their fuel consumption amid the rising prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

“Less time on the roads means less (fuel) consumption and less expenses sa mga kababayan natin,” he added.

Nartatez said they are in close coordination with barangay officials in clearing roadsides to allow a continuous traffic flow.

“Yung mga magsasaka na nagbibilad ng mga palay sa highway, kakausapin sila na sa ibang araw na magbilad (Farmers who are drying their rice on the highway will be asked to do it on another day). All other obstructions on the road including the traffic flow direction and control,” he said.

The top cop urged the public to call and report complaints to the 911 hotline as he assured the PNP’s readiness to respond to any eventualities.

The PNP has increased its deployment for the Holy Week break from 60,000 to almost 100,000. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)